Afghan government orders probe into controversial Balkh airport incident

Wed Aug 16 2017

The Afghan government has instructed a delegation to investigate the controversial incident that took place in the northern Balkh province inside the airport leading to the arrest of Asif Momand.

The Afghanistan Attorney General’s Office said the delegation will launch its investigations amid claims that an arrest warrant was issued by them for the arrest of Momand.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office Jamshid Rasooli said no arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Asif Momand and the delegation will investigate the allegations, claims, and the incident that took place in the airport on Tuesday night.

He said the delegation comprises deputy Attorney General, some members of the parliament, officials of the ministry of interior, Afghan intelligence directorate, and members of the independent directorate of the local governance.

There are conflicting reports regarding the arrest of Momand as reports indicate that he was arrested by the armed individuals belonging to the Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor.

At least two people were killed and some others were wounded during the arrest of Momand which resulted into an armed clash.

Soon after the incident, Noor harshly criticized the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar and the national directorate of security chief Mohammad Stanikzai of hatching plans to destabilize the Balkhprovince.

Noor said Balkh has been among the relatively calm and peaceful provinces and conspiracies involving plans and projects to destabilize the province should be refrained from.

