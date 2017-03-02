Afghan government approves contracts worth AFN 4 billion

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 12:41 pm

The Afghan government has approved ten contracts worth AFN 4 billion during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts approved by the commission include construction of 32 kilometer road in Maimani city of Faryab, road construction and upgrade from Deh Salah district to Shashan in Baghlan, procurement of spares for Mazar-e-Sharif electricity enterprise, security services for Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar, and Hamid Karzai airports.

Other contracts approved during the meeting include procurement of equipment for the government institutions to respond to disasters, procurement of food supplies for the Ministry of Defense, extension of contract period for Doshi-Pul Khumri road construction, and construction of electricity transmission line in Kapisa province.

The procurement commission referred the construction of ring road project in Mehtarlam city for further review.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included the transfer of funds from ATRA institution to the national bank, security deposits for the construction of Pashdan, Almar, and Machlo dams, instructing the Afghanistan Bank to pave the way for the transfer of the funds to specific accounts in the Ministry of Finance from the banks which have issued the guarantees.

