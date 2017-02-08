Afghan government approves 8 contracts worth AFN 350 million

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 11:05 am

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) of Afghanistan approved eight contracts worth AFN 350 million.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts were approved during the NPC meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts include procurement of electric equipment for Da Breshna Sherkat to be utilized in 10 villages of Mir Bacha Kot district of Kabul, installation of fiber optics for the state bank in 19 locations, and arrangement of 749,000 books for the Islamic directorate of the Ministry of Education.

Other contracts approved by NPC included maintenance of Herat and Kandahar airports, procurement of cranes for Herat and Faryab custom departments, and supply of groceries for the presidential palace security directorate.

NPC also approved the extension of contracts for the installation of substations in Kunduz and Baghhlan, printing of new banknotes, and road construction of Daikundi-Shahristan.

The meeting also focused on Kamal Khan and Shoraba dams’ construction as well as the Khanabad dam and necessary decisions were taken to announce tenders for the design and work of the dams.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS