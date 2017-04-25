Afghan government approves 5 contracts worth 5.5 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 3:15 pm

The Afghan government has approved five contracts worth 5.5 billion Afghanis during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the National Procurement Commission was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and was organized late on Sunday evening.

The contracts approved during the meeting included procurement of fuel for the departments of the Chief Executive Office and the Afghan Attorney General’s Office, survey and study for the master plan of the capital commercial center in the 1st police district of the city.

Other contracts approved during the meeting included reconstruction projects of the canals to be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Water in Kunduz and Takhar provinces, and procurement of food items for the some directorates of the Ministry and Labor, Social Affairs, and Martyred.

The National Procurement Commission meetings are organized on weekly basis and are chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The commission was organized following the establishment of the government of the national unity, a move which is considered as a major initiative to counter corruption.

