Afghan government approves 3 contracts worth 1.5 billion AFN

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 8:55 am

The Afghan government approved three contracts worth 1.5 billion AFN during a meeting which was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts were approved during the National Procurement Commission (NPC) meeting.

The contracts include construction of a road in Zaranj city of western Nimroz province having a length of 10.8 kilometers.

The other contracts approved during the meeting included the construction of a 50-bed hospital in Sia Gerd district of Parwan province and procurement of subsistence materials for the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting also approved the cancellation of medical equipment as proposed by the Ministry of Defense and rejected the contracts of gravel carpet in Kandahar.

NPC instructed the engineering corps of the Afghan national army to implement the project of crushed gravel carpeting in Kandahar.

The strategy of equipping the national procurement commission with electronic equipment and development of the system of the commission was discussed and necessary instructions were given by President Ghani to study the architectural and engineering plans of the strategy so that it becomes a symbol for the other organizations and implemented accordingly.

The meeting was also participated by Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish, ministers of finance, justice, economy, representative of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction and some other government officials.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS