Afghan government approves 15 contracts worth 10.7 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 14 2017, 7:16 pm

The Afghan government has approved at least fifteen contracts worth around 10.7 billion Afghanis.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts were approved during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts approved during the meeting include installation of five substations from Qarabagh of Ghazni to Kandahar, procurement of overhead lines, cables, and conductors for the Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, installation of 40 substations for the Ministry of Water and Energy.

Extension of the construction of a small hydropower in Kunar, construction of 13 kilometer road in Kama district of Nangarhar, construction of road from Taimani to Chaqala in Kabul, first and second phases of water supply for Kabul, extension of road construction period in Chak of Wardak.

Maintenance of Ministry of Interior facilities including generators and electricity, procurement of medicines for the Ministry of Defense, reconstruction of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, concrete work of Herat customs department, internet services for Information Technology department of Ministry of Education, and procurement of fuel for the Ministry of Higher Education are among the contracts approved by the government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS