Afghan government approves 11 contracts worth 955 million

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 9:25 am

The Afghan government has approved at least eleven contracts worth 955 million Afghanis during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the National Procurement Commission was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani where 27 contracts were reviewed.

The contracts approved during the meeting include procurement of equipment for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat in Surobi, extension of the contract and price for the transmission line from Turkmenistan border to Noor Jihad area.

Procurement of fuel for the compounds of the Ministry of Public Health, procurement of 14 food items for the Ministry of Public Health, and first phase procurement of equipment to connect the custom departments with the Ministry of Finance.

The commission also approved the contracts for the procurement of heater and coolers for the Ministry of Finance, procurement of fuel for the VIP protection unit, procurement of food items for Nangarhar university.

Procurement of food items for several departments of the Ministry of Higher Education, procurement of fuel for the Salang Pass maintenance directorate, and extension of the contract period of Sharana-Angoor Ada highway construction.

