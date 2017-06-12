Afghan government approves 11 contracts worth 3.5 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 9:33 am

The Afghan government has approved eleven contracts having a total of value of around 3.5 billion Afghanistan.

The administrative office of the president in a statement said the contracts were approved during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

some of the main and major contracts approved during the meeting include contract for the import of 138 metric tons of wheat from India and appointment of consulting firm for design of master plan for the construction of administrative complex for Darul Aman area in Kabul.

The other contracts approved during the meeting includes modification of the design and planning project for the Kabul city and procurement of smart systems for the custom houses of the ministry of finance.

The meeting conditionally approved the construction of the first phase of road having a length of 41 to 51 kilometers in Ishkamish district of Takhar and the first phase construction of road having a length of 20 kilometer from Mehtarlam city to Badpakh district.

The recommendations for the cancellation of the supply of two food items for the hostels of belonging to the ministry of higher education were cancelled after the supply firm failed to supply standard food items in accordance with the terms of the contract and it was decided that the firm will have to pay fines and reimburse for the losses incurred to the hostels due to the late and low standard supply of the food items.

