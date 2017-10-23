Afghan government approves 10 new contracts worth 1.3 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 23 2017, 11:03 am

The Afghan government has approved ten new contracts worth 1.3 billion Afghanis during the last the meeting of the national procurement commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the presidential palace.

The conracts approved during the meeting include construction of 100-bed hospital in Jawzjan, construction of 11 kilometer road in Kara Taza area of Kapisa, asphalt work of 19.35 kilometer road from Bidak area of Obe district in Herat to Sarwan area of the same district, and construction of the new embassy compound in Tashkant Uzbekisstan.

The other contracts approved during the meeting include rehabilitation of Turkmen Canal in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, procurement of needed equipment for Kabul municipality, procurement of construction material to be used along the road from Baraki area to Sara-e-Shamali in Kabul, procurement of 2 communication equipment for the ministry of interior.

The meeting also approved contracts for the procurement of 240 security cameras along with 59 spares for the ministry of defense and procurement of 12 fire extinguishing equipment for the ministry of defense.

