Afghan girls working on mobile app to help tourists visiting Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 6:08 pm

A group of young Afghan girls is working to produce a mobile phone application in a bid to help the foreign nationals visiting the country for tourism.

The latest attempt by the young Afghan girls comes as several Afghan youths are busy to achieve breakthroughs in technology defying the threats posed by terrorism.

Fereshteh Forough, the found of Code to Inspire company has told PBS “It’s more about showing a good image of Afghanistan that the media, unfortunately, doesn’t show.”

The company teaches women and girls about technology and coding amid a surge in mobile phone usage across the country since the fall of the Taliban regime.

The application to be built by the young Afghan girls will help the subscribers to take a quiz about Afghanistan and based on their selections, see a list of suggested places to visit and food to try.

Forough was born in Iran and currently lives in New York where her nonprofit is registered.

She started the school in 2015 with $22,000 raised on a crowd-sourced fundraising website and with 20 laptop computers donated by Overstock.

Forough earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science at Herat University and a master’s degree at the Technical University of Berlin in Germany. After finishing her education, she taught for three years at Herat University.

