Afghan girls’ robotics team awarded medal for courageous achievements

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 11:24 am

A group of six Afghan girls, who participated in the international robotics competition with the help of the US President Donald Trump, were awarded medals for courage achievements.

The medals were also presented to the Afghan robotic team members for representing women in the competition.

The world’s first international robot contest for high schoolers kicked off in Washington last week with the inventors from across the globe defying the gender gap in Science, Technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM).

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also visited the competition hall to congratulate the six all-female teams on their work in STEM.

She also met with the team of the Afghan female robotics as reports suggest that the girls have also been invited to the White House.

The Embassy of Afghanistan in United States also organized a reception for the Afghan female robotics which was attended by the embassy staff and other Afghans based in US.

Last week, President Trump intervened to grant visas for the Afghan female students who were rejected for two times to participate in the international robotics competition.

Senior US officials have told the US-based, The Politico, that U.S. officials have reversed course at the urging of President Trump and decided to allow into the United States a group of Afghan girls hoping to participate in an international robotics competition.

The step was apparently taken after the reports regarding the rejection of visas for the students sparked a furious public backlash, both in Afghanistan and in US.

