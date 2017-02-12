Afghan forces with US air support launch another offensive against ISIS

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 6:20 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched another major offensive against the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local government and Security officials informed regarding the launch of the offensive during a press conference today.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the offensive “Shaheen-28” was launched after the approval of President Ghani was attained d following the decisions of the provincial military council.

Khogyani further added that the Afghan forces will also receive air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

He said the operations will further cover the areas in Haska Mina and Kot districts where previously operations were conducted but security check posts will be established in areas cleared during the Shaheen-25 this time.

A spokesman for the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Army, Gen. Sherin Aqa said the operations kicked off in Haska Mina and Kot districts and will eventually cover other districts.

He said the operations will continue until all districts of Nangarhar are fully cleared of the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group.

