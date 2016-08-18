Afghan forces turning Afghanistan into graveyard of terrorism: Gen. Shaheem

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 11:04 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are turning Afghanistan into a graveyard of terrorism, the Afghan Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qadam Shah Shaheem said.

Gen. Shaheem was speaking during a ceremony to mark the 97th Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul city today.

Admitting that the country is facing a major threat from terrorism, Gen. Shaheem said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are resolute in their fight against the terrorism.

Gen. Shaheem further added that the Afghan forces continue to suppress the terrorist groups and will turn the country into the graveyard of terrorism.

In other parts of his speech, Gen. Shaheem said the outsiders are still interfering the internal affairs of Afghanistan but he did not elaborate further.

The remarks by Gen. Shaheem comes as the security situation of the country has sharply been deteriorating during the recent months with the rampant Taliban-led insurgency.

Afghanistan is also facing threats posed by the international terrorism, including the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group as they attempt to gain and expand foothold in the country.

The Afghan forces launched a major operation against ISIS terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province around three weeks as they are still busy conducting their annual military offensive ‘Shafaq Operations’ to suppress the Taliban-led insurgency.

