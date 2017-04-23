Afghan forces to take revenge of the attack on Shaheen Corps: Atmar

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 8:07 pm

The National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar has said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel are committed to take revenge of the deadly attack on 209th Shaheen Corps base in Balkh province.

Atmar made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the secretary of the National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

According to a statement by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Iranian National Security Council secretary made a telephone call to Mr. Atmar following the deadly attack on army base in northern Balkh province.

The statement further added that Mr. Shakhani strongly condemned the attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps base that led to the martyrdom of scores of soldiers during the Friday prayers.

He also conveyed the condolences of the Iranian government and nation regarding the incident to the Afghan government leadership and the Afghan nation.

In his turn, Mr. Atmar thanked the Iranian government for the message of condolences and emphasized on the need to joint regional efforts to root out terrorism.

Regarding the attack on Shaheen Corps base, Atmar said the Afghan forces will take revenge from the Taliban for the barbaric attack.

