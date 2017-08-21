Afghan forces thwart militants plan to carry out an explosion in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 9:48 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out an explosion in Kabul city.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said a large Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted under a culvert was discovered before the militants manage to detonate it.

The officials further added that the explosives were seized from the vicinity of Proja-e-Jadid area in the vicinity of the 11th police district of the city.

It is yet not clear who was the target of the militants but the roadside bombs are frequently used to target the security and government officials as well as the security forces personnel.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out large attacks across the country, including the key cities and provinces as they attempt to expand their insurgency.

The militant groups carried out some large attacks in Kabul city including a coordinated attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul nearly three weeks along with a suicide attacks on foreign forces convoy that left several people dead or wounded, including ordinary civilians.

