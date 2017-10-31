Afghan forces thwart explosion plot in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 8:44 pm

The Afghan security forces thwarted a plan by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out an explosion in capital Kabul, the security officials said Tuesday.

The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said a magnetic bomb was confiscated and defused before the militants mange to use for an attack.

The officials further added that the explosive device was seized during an operation in Char Asiab district of Kabul.

No further details were given regarding the possible target of the militants.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out terrorist related activities and attacks in key provinces and cities of the country during the recent months.

A suicide attack rocked Kabul city last week leaving at least fifteen people dead and four others wounded.

The incident took place close to Marshal Fahim military academy after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the vehicle carrying army cadets.

Earlier, the anti-government armed militant groups carried out a number of attacks on mosques both in Kabul city and other parts of the country.

