Afghan forces thwart another explosion in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 9:04 pm

The Afghan security forces have thwarted another plan of the anti-government armed militants to carry out an explosion in Kabul city.

The police commandment officials said an improvised explosive device planted in a governmental vehicle was discovered and defused before the militants mange to detonate it.

The officials further added that the explosion thwarted in the vicinity of the 10th police district of the city.

According to the police officials, the vehicle in which the mine was planted belongs to the ministry of transportation of Afghanistan.

The explosives were defused with the help of the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team of the 101st Asmayee Zone security forces, the officials added.

This comes as the Afghan intelligence said Saturday that the operatives of the directorate arrested a suicide bomber soon after he arrived in Kabul together with a car bomb to conduct a suicide attack.

Earlier on Friday, a suicide bomber belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network was also arrested earlier by the security forces in central Maidan Wardak province before he manage to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

The provincial police commandment said a suicide bomber identified as Qari Ehsanullah was arrested from the vicinity of Jalrez district by the security forces before he manage to enter Kabul city for the attack.

