Afghan forces thwart a deadly explosion in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 30 2017, 1:06 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant group to carry out a deadly explosion in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

According to the local government officials, the militants were attempting to detonate a motorcycle packed with heavy explosives in the city but the motorcycle was discovered before the militants manage to carry out an attack.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed that the motorcycle packed with explosives was seized from the vicinity of the 7th police district of the city.

The statement further added that the militants had parked the motorcycle on a roadside and were apparently waiting to detonate it upon the arrival of their target.

The explosives seized from the motorcycle was detonated in an empty area to prevent casualties or losses to the civilians, the provincial government said, adding that the confiscation of the motorcycle by the security forces helped to prevent a deadly attack that could claim the lives of dozens of people.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS loyalists have started attempts to expand their insurgency in some key and remote districts of the province.

