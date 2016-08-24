Afghan forces suppressing Taliban offensive with high morale: Gen. Murad

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 24 2016, 12:49 pm

The Afghan National Deputy Chief of Staff General Murad Ali Murad says the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are suppressing the Taliban offensive in Kunduz with high morale.

Gen. Murad further added that the recent offensive by the Taliban militants has been successfully repulsed by the Afghan forces across the Kunduz province.

He said the residents of Kunduz province should be confident on Afghan forces as they continue to clear Kunduz district by district as per a proper plan.

The remarks by Gen. Murad came as the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack in Kunduz province last week and managed to take control of key Khanabad district as well as Qala-e-Zal district.

The back to back victories by the Taliban insurgents forced the Gen. Murad to visit the province and personally lead the clearance operations against the Taliban insurgents.

In the meantime, the local residents feared that the Taliban insurgents were on the verge taking control of the strategic Kunduz city once again as they captured it briefly last year.

The Taliban insurgents have been attempting to take control of key districts in Kunduz including the strategic Kunduz city since they announced their spring offensive earlier in April this year.

The group has launched numerous attacks in Kunduz since then but the Afghan forces have managed to repulse the attacks.

