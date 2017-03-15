Afghan forces seize terrorist’s large weapons cache from Jalalabad school

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 3:50 pm

The Afghan security forces have seized a large cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other types of military equipment from a school in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the cache was located inside a school in the 2nd police district of Jalalabad city.

According to a statement by NDS, the cache was discovered and seized during a special operation conducted by the operatives of the intelligence.

According to NDS, the cache included seven RPG-7 rocket launchers, 4 Dshk heavy machine gun, two Ak-47 assault rifles, sixteen communication devices, $110,000 cash, four large sets of communication devices, thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated three video cameras, and several other types of military kits from the cache.

NDS said at least two suspects have been arrested in connection to the storage of the weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased to their insurgency activities in this province, including the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

