Afghan forces seize control of district center in Nawa

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 10:50 am

The Afghan national defense and security forces seized control of the district center of Nawa in southern Helmand province, nine months after it was captured by the Taliban insurgents.

According to the local government officials, the control of the district center fell to Afghan forces during the operations earlier this morning.

The officials further added that clearance operations are still underway by the joint forces, mainly focusing on clearing the mines planted by the Taliban insurgents.

This comes as General Radmanish, MOD deputy spokesperson said Sunday that the clearance operation is ongoing in the south and north parts of Nawa district aiming to completely clear the district of brutal Taliban presence. He said ANDSF are now controlling Nawa district and are clearing mines and IEDs planted by Taliban to protect civilian lives.

He also added that the government will soon resume public services, and open clinics and schools in this district. Residents of this district were deprived of public services over the past year due to the Taliban presence in this district.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

