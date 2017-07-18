Afghan forces seize 1,400 kgs of Ammonium Nitrate from Torkham-Jalalabad highway

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 4:40 pm

The Afghan national defense and security forces have seized around one thousand and four hundred kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate from the main highway between Torkham and Jalalabad city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the chemicals were placed inside a lorry and the militants were looking to transport it to an unknown location for the manufacturing of explosives, mainly the Improvised Explosive Devices used in roadside bombings.

“Afghan National Police (ANP) seized 1400 kilos of Ammonium Nitrate, a key component used to make Improvised Explosive Devices,” the statement by MoI said, adding that the Ammonium Nitrate was placed in a truck transporting goods to Afghanistan.

MoI also added that the police searched the truck and found the Ammonium Nitrate hidden under the goods in Torkham port, eastern Nangarhar province.

One suspect was arrested on accusation of this case and an investigation was underway into the case, MoI added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups frequently use improvised explosive devices as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government personnel but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

