Afghan forces retake Zebak district from Taliban in Badakhshan

By Khaama Press - Thu May 11 2017, 2:01 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have retaken the control of Zebak district from the Taliban in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the Afghan security forces have retaken Zebak from the Taliban insurgents.

He said the control of the district fell around 1 pm local time today and the Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties.

Gen. Waziri further added that full details regarding the operation will be released later.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

