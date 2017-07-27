Afghan forces retake control of Taywara district from Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 27 2017, 9:29 am

The Afghan national defense and security forces have retaken the control of Taywara district in northwestern Ghor province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the control of the district fell into the hands of the Afghan forces earlier today following the counter-terrorism operations.

The Taliban insurgents had seized the control of the district four days ago after several days of heavy gun battle.

The Afghan Special Operations Forces command confirmed the fall of the district into the hands of the Afghan security forces earlier today.

A spokesman for the Special Operations Forces command Abdul Qayoum Nuristani said the Taliban insurgents have suffered casualties as a result of the operations.

He said the exact number of the Taliban insurgents killed or wounded during the operation has not been ascertained so far.

Soon after the fall of the district into the hands of the Taliban insurgents, distressing reports emerged regarding the massacre carried out by the insurgents.

According to the Afghan security officials, the Taliban insurgents killed numerous doctors and patients after they seized the control of the district and stormed a hospital.

