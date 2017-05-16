Afghan forces retake control of Qala-e-Zal district in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 10:14 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have retaken the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban insurgents seized its control.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed that the control of the district was retaken during the operations launched around 6 am local time today.

The provincial police spokesman Mr. Rahmani earlier said the offensive is underway as the Afghan forces have made major gains as the offensive is underway.

He said the operations were launched from the Aqtapa village and Afghan forces are moving forward to fully clear the district.

In the meantime, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army said at least one insurgent has been killed so far during the operations.

The source further added that the operations are launched under the name of Pamir-5 to retake the control of Qala-e-Zal which was lost to Taliban ten days ago.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups openly operate in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS