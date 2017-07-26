Afghan forces retake control of Kohistan from Taliban in Faryab

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 26 2017, 10:28 am

The Afghan national defense and security forces have retaken the control of the district center of Kohistan in northern Faryab province.

According to the Afghan army officials in the North, the Afghan forces have also cleared at least seven villages located along the district from the presence of the Taliban insurgents.

A spokesman for the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army Nasratullah Jamshedi said at least seventy personnel of the Afghan security forces who were caught in the siege were also rescued during the operation.

He said the Afghan commando forces were also deployed to the district to assist with the operation retaking Kohistan besides the security forces from the other districts were deployed to participate in the operation.

The Office of the Chief Executive confirmed the fall of the district into the hands of the Afghan security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

There are no reports regarding the possible casualties of the security personnel during the operation.

The Taliban militants captured the control of the district center of Kohistan on Monday after launching a coordinated attack, following days of heavy gun battle with the security forces.

