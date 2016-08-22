Taliban captures Khwajah Ghar district in Takhar province

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 8:17 am

The Taliban militants captured the control of Khwajah Ghar district in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sanatullah Temori confirmed the fall of the district which was captured around 5 am local time this morning.

Earlier, local sources said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) recaptured the control of the district.

The sources in Takhar said the control of the district fell to Taliban late on Sunday night but the Afghan forces recaptured it earlier today.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far and there are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the clashes.

The fall of Khwajah Ghar district followed a day after the Taliban militants captured the key Khanabad district in the neighboring Kunduz province.

The Taliban militants also captured the control of Qala-e-Zal district amid heavy clashes on Sunday.

On the other hand the Taliban militants detonated explosives to damage a main bridge connecting Kunduz with the Takhar province on Sunday.

According to the local officials, the bridge was detonated with an aim to cut the route between Kunduz and Takhar province.

