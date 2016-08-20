Afghan forces retake control of Khanabad district in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 7:55 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have recaptured the control of the key Khanabad district in northern Kunduz province.

According to the security sources, the control of the district was retaken following hours of clashes since this morning when the Taliban militants captured some key government compounds.

The sources further added that the Taliban insurgents were forced to retreat after the Afghan forces launched an operation to retake the district.

There are still no reports regarding the casualties of the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents as well as the local residents as a result of the clashes.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents have intensified attacks on Kunduz province and launched numerous attacks on key districts of the province during the past several months.

Taliban militants also attempted for several times to take control of the strategic Kunduz city which was briefly captured by the group last year.

