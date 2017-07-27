Afghan forces rescue abducted Pakistani diplomats

By Ghanizada - Thu Jul 27 2017, 9:14 am

The Afghan security forces have abducted two Pakistani diplomats who went missing nearly two months ago in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the Pakistani officials, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani informed the Pakistani embassy regarding the release of the two diplomats on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in a statement said President Ghani personally called the embassy of Pakistan to inform regarding the rescue of the diplomats during an operation of the Afghan forces.

The Afghan officials have not formally commented regarding the report so far and it is yet not clear from which part of the country the two diplomats were recovered.

The Afghan security forces are currently busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in some remote districts of eastern Nangarhar province.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in some districts of Nangarhar province from where the two diplomats were abducted.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The main motive behind the abduction of the two diplomats has also not been ascertained yet.

