Afghan forces rescue 26 civilians kidnapped by ISIS loyalists

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 11:21 am

The Afghan security forces rescued at least 26 civilians kidnapped by the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial commandment in a police statement said the civilians were being kept in Haska Mina and Kot districts.

The statement further added that the civilians were kidnapped long ago by the militants and were rescued during the Shaheen-25 operations.

At least four key members of the terror group were also arrested during a separate operation conducted in Kot district, the statement said, adding that five terrorists of the group were also killed during the air and ground operations.

The police commandment said a heavy machine gun, Dshk, was also destroyed during the operations.

According to the local security officials, the security forces and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

Nangarahr is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in some of its remote districts.

The Afghan security forces launched the Shaheen-25 clearance operation against ISIS loyalist nearly three weeks with the local officials saying the operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces who are providing air support to the ground forces.

