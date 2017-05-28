Afghan forces rescue 11 from Taliban prison in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 2:20 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have rescued at least eleven people from a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Head of the Media and Public Relations Office in Helmand Zahid Atal confirmed the report and said the inmates were rescued during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces.

He said the operation was conducted late on Friday night in Naqilabad village in Nad-e-Ali district.

Atal further added that five security personnel and six civilians were among those rescued during the operation.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated several weapons and ammunition during the operation, Atal said.

No further details have been given regarding the casualties of the Taliban insurgents and security personnel during the operation.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

This is not the first time the Afghan forces have rescued detainees from a Taliban-run prison in this province.

At least thirty two soldiers of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces were rescued from a Taliban-run jail during a similar operation in Helmand province in mid-March this year.

