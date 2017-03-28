Afghan forces received 1370 new Humvee vehicles last year: Ahmadzai

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 2:30 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) received 1,370 new Humvee vehicles from the international partners last year, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials said Tuesday.

The deputy chief of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, Ghulam Sakhi Ahmadzai, told reporters that the vehicles were delivered last year.

Ahmadzai informed regarding the establishment of a proper system to implement reforms in the ministry.

He said the coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the international partners (donors) are well established as efforts are underway to bring more reforms.

This comes as the deputy defense minister Helaluddin Helal said at least 1,394 personnel of the Afghan army, including Generals and Commanders were fired over corruption.

The United States awarded a contract for the manufacturing of 1,673 Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) also known as Humvees last year.

The company which received the contract said in a statement last year that the Humvees will be built and delivered to the Afghan forces under a new contract awarded to AM General worth USD356 million.

The vehicles will be delivered to the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Afghan National Police (ANP) forces, the US-based company has said in a statement released on 1st August

The contract calls on AM General to deliver 1,259 units of the M1151A1B1 and 414 units of the M1152A1B2 models.

Vehicle manufacturing will commence in August at the company’s military assembly plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is scheduled to be completed by 29 July, 2017.

