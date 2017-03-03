Afghan forces recapture Tala Barfak district from Taliban militants

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 03 2017, 2:11 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) recaptured the control of the strategic Tala Barfak district from the Taliban insurgents.

According to the local government officials, the control of the district center was seized earlier today amid intense gun battle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mahmood Haqmal confirmed that the control of the district administrative center was seized earlier today after the Afghan forces launched a coordinated operations against the militants.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman, Dawlat Waziri, confirmed that the Afghan forces full y recaptured the district from the Taliban insurgents.

He said clearance operations are underway and the militants have suffered heavy casualties during the clashes with the security forces.

Gen. Waziri further added that the Afghan armed forces did not suffer any casualties.

The control of Tala Barfak district fell to Taliban insurgents on Wednesday afternoon but the Afghan defense officials said the Afghan forces had made a tactical retreat in a bid to prevent casualties to the local residents and the security forces members.

The security situation in northern Baghlan has deteriorated in the recent years as the anti-government armed militants are attempting to expand their insurgency in some of the key northern provinces.

