Afghan forces put to test and prevailed during 2016 fighting season: Gen. Nicholson

By Ghanizada - Sat Dec 03 2016, 10:05 am

The top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) were put to the test and prevailed during the 2016 fighting season.

Gen. Nicholson who is also in command of the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission, said the Afghan forces went into 2016 with a campaign plan in hand, compared to the year before when they reacted to enemy activity.

The Afghans developed a sustainable security strategy, the general said, and used “a fight-hold-disrupt strategy, so it identified areas of the population that they would hold, areas that they would fight for, and then other areas where they would do an economy of force and merely disrupt the enemy.”

“This ability to deal with simultaneous crises … is a sign of an army that’s growing in capability, [and] that’s maturing in terms of its ability to handle simultaneity and complexity on the battlefield,” he said.

“When I look at my security assessment at the end of 2016 going forward,” the general said, “I believe that what we’re seeing right now is what I would call an equilibrium … that’s in favor of the [Afghan] government.”

The Afghan forces are busy in conducting counter-terrorism operations across the country after they launched the annual “Shafaq” operation in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The Afghan government opted to adopt a strict military option against the group after efforts failed to end the violence through reconciliation.

