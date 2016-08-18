Afghan forces proved capabilities in fight against the imposed war: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 12:00 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have proved their capabilities as they successfully fighting against an imposed war, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Thursday.

The remarks by President Ashraf Ghani came as Afghanistan is celebrating the 97th Independence Day of the country.

President Ghani said the ongoing violence in the country is not as a result of the internal conflict, reiterating his previous remarks by calling the Afghanistan violence an imposed war.

Hailing the Afghan armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices, President Ghani said ‘the enemies of the country had an impression that the Afghan generals can not mange the war but they (Afghan Generals) have proved they can.’

President Ghani further added that the Afghan armed forces have proved they have the capability to fight, insisting that the Afghan forces are against war and are only defending the country against an imposed war.

He also added that Afghanistan is not alone in the ongoing fight against terrorism as the international partners of the country are cooperating based on shared interests.

According to President Ghani economic, justice and governance reforms as key factors to bring stability in the country.

In other parts of his speech, President Ghani said Afghanistan has an independent foreign policy and will not allow anyone to take control of it.

He reaffirmed the government’s stance to fight the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and said the terror group will be eliminated from each and every part of the country.

