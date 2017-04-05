Afghan forces’ Khalid operation underway in 13 provinces: MoI

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 2:08 pm

A large scale military operation under the name of Khalid is underway against the militant groups in at least thirteen provinces, the officials said Wednesday.

Najib Danish, acting spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), told reporters that 16 areas or districts in 13 provinces are under the cover of Khalid operations at the moment.

He said the operations will continue to cover the districts or provinces which witnessed massive instability and insurgency last year.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials earlier said the operations were launched from the two districts of Helmand, including Garamser and Nad-e-Ali and Nish district of southern Kandahar province.

The officials further added that the three districts are facing enormous security challenges and the Afghan forces will continue to maintain pressure on insurgents so that they are eventually eliminated.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted counter-terrorism operations under the name of Shafaq last year.

The operations were launched days after the Taliban group announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

The step by the Afghan government was taken amid ongoing efforts to encourage the Taliban group to participate in peace talks in a bid to end the violence through reconciliation.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS