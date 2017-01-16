Afghan forces fully prepared for 2017 fighting season: Interior Minister

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 4:03 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are fully prepared for the 2017 fighting season.

The remarks were made by the Minister of Interior (MoI) general Taj Mohammad Jahid during a gathering in Kabul to mark the graduation of the Afghan Nationa Police (ANP) cadets.

A group of 450 Afghan National Police cadets graduated on Monday after completing their training courses in the national police academy in Kabul.

Noting a considerable reduction in direct encounter on the battlefield, a change in strategy of the armed militants, Gen.

Jahid said the militants have started to carry out coordinated attacks, including suicide bombings.

However, he said the fesh graduates should focus more on countering the militants’ attacks rather than prioritising the ethnic and other issues.

The minister further added that the leadership of the Ministry of Interior will step up efforts to fill the gaps in equipping and preparing the forces in coming three months, the winter season which falls from December until the end of February.

The anti-government armed militant groups often start their spring offensive once the weather becomes moderate at the end of March and state of April.

The Taliban group carried some of the deadly attacks in key provinces and cities of the country since they announced their spring offensive in mid-April last year.

The latest attacks included major bombings in Kabul city, Kandahar, and Helmand that left scores of people dead and dozens of others wounded.

