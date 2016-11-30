Afghan forces foiled suicide attack in Sharana city

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 12:23 pm

The Afghan security forces foiled a suicide attack in Sharana city, the provincial capital of southeastern Paktika province.

According to the local security officials, a would-be suicide bomber was arrested before he manage to detonate his suicide attack vest.

Provincial police chief Khalilullah Ziayi said the would-be suicide bomber was identified and was arrested earlier today.

Ziayi further added that the would-be bomber is believed to be around 18-year-old and is originally a resident of the same province.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The officials did not elaborate further and the potential target of the suicide bomber has not been ascertained.

Ziayi said the would-be bomber is in custody of the security forces and an investigation is underway.

Paktika is among the relatively peaceful provinces in southeastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants often conduct insurgency activities in some parts of the province.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to Haqqani terrorist network are active in some remote districts of Paktika.

