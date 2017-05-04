Afghan forces foiled 3 explosions in less than a week in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 12:32 pm

The Afghan security forces managed to thwart three separate explosion plots by the anti-government armed militant groups in capital Kabul.

The Kabul police commandment said the first Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered and defused from the vicinity of the 7th police district of the city.

The second IED was planted near the entrance gate of Jamhoriat hospital in the city, the police commandment added.

In the meantime, the police commandment said the third IED was discovered and defused from a roadside in Bagrami district before the militants manage to detonate it.

The police commandment said the security forces managed to thwart three deadly attacks by discovering the IEDs.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as Kabul city was the witness of a deadly suicide attack on Wednesday that left at least 8 people dead and around 28 others wounded.

The incident took place in Macroryan area after a suicide bomber rammed his car bomb into the convoy of the NATO forces as they were travelling in the area.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan claimed the responsibility for the attack.

