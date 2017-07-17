Afghan forces foil terrorist attack plot by ISIS in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 7:41 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled an attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local security officials, the terror group was looking to carry out an attack in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

The commander of the 7th brigade of the public order police forces Gen. Nasir Ahmad Sapai said a suspect terrorist who was looking to transport weapons to Jalalabad city for the possible attack, was arrested by the security forces.

He said the suspect was arrested in Sari Kala area of Chaparhar district as he was trying to transport a PKM heavy machine gun to Jalalabad city.

Gen. Sapai further added that the machine gun was placed inside a hatchback vehicle as the militant was looking to transport it to Jalalabad city where the ISIS militants could use it for the attack.

He also added that the detained militant is in custody of the security forces and an investigation is underway in this regard.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

