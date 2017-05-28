Afghan forces foil deadly explosion plot in Herat province

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 3:02 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) foiled a plot by the militant groups to carry out a deadly explosion in Herat province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the Afghan security forces discovered and defused three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on a roadside in Obe district.

The statement further added that the militants were looking to target the vehicles of the security personnel and the ordinary civilians by planting the IEDS in Murghcha area.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS