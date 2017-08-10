Afghan forces foil a deadly attack plot on a university in Kapisa province

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 2:22 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled a deadly attack plot to target a university in northeastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan.

The local security officials are saying that the militants were looking to carry out an attack on Al-Beruni university in the vicinity of the Hesa-e-Awal district of the province.

Provincial security chief Mohammad Masood Chahardara told reporters that the Afghan security forces have arrested a group of three suspects in connection to the attack plot.

He said the militants were attempting to detonate Improvised Explosive Device made out of 100 kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate along with two mortar shells and some of its detonators.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kapisa has been among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern parts of the country but the security situation in some remote parts of the province has started to deteriorate during the recent years.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces officials said Monday that two suicide bombers who were attempting to target the convoy of the Afghan security forces riding motorcycles were shot dead after they were identified by the security forces and before they manage to target the convoy of the security forces.

According to the officials, the explosives of the two suicide bombers went off after they were shot dead but no casualties were incurred to the security forces and the ordinary civilians.

