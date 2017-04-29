Afghan forces’ fight against terrorists a Jihad against oppressors: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 1:04 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani hailed the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) for their persistent campaign against the terrorist groups, emphasizing that the Afghan forces are still waging Jihad against the wrong and oppressors.

Speaking during a gathering on the eve of the defeat of the Soviet forces in Afghanistan, President Ghani said the Afghan nation’s fight in the past was a Jihad against the wrong and similarly the Afghan forces are fighting the terrorist groups and wage Jihad against the wrong.

President Ghani further added that the Islamic world and other nations endorse the bravery of the Afghan forces and their fight, similarly as they had endorsed the Afghan nation’s Jihad in the past, pointing towards the fight against the Soviet forces.

He said the Afghan nation still faces oppressors, hidden and obvious enemies, waging Jihad against them, and sacrifice their lives.

According to President Ghani, the attack on Shaheen Army Corps which led to the martyrdom of 141 soldiers proves the claims of the Afghan nation in the fight against terrorism.

He also added that the era of savagery and use power and violence to gain power has passed, emphasizing that those thinking to gain power through violence neither recognizes Islam and nor they belong to Afghanistan.

