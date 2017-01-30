Afghan forces destroy 8 heroin labs in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 30 2017, 10:47 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) destroyed six heroin labs in the restive Helmand province in South of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said late on Sunday that the labs were destroyed during a special military operation conducted late on Saturday night.

“Last night, Afghan Counter-Narcotics Special Operation Police carried out a successful operation in Bando village, Nowzad district of southern Helmand province, destroying six heroin factories,” MoI said.

According to MoI, among the drugs and materials, 1090 kg of morphine, 15175 kg of ammonium chloride, 2,000 liters of liquid opium and some amount of chemical substance which has been used in making heroin, were also destroyed.

“During this operation, six armed militants were killed as well,” MoI said, adding that “The Ministry of Interior is committed to the fight against narcotics and Afghan National Counter-narcotics Police are having major success in fighting against smugglers and narcotics, which will continue.”

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

