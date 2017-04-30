Afghan forces foil deadly explosion plot in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 10:25 am

The Afghan security forces foiled a deadly explosion plot by the anti-government armed militant groups in capital Kabul.

The Kabul police commandment said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a roadside in Dehsabz district was seized by the security forces before the militants manage to use for a roadside bombing.

The police commandment further added that IED was seized by the security personnel of 101 Asmayee zone.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its latest report regarding civilian casualties, stating that around 715 civilians were killed during the first three months of 2017.

According to UNAMA, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

