Afghan forces conducted 45 ground operations, 10 airstrikes, leaving 51 militants dead

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 4:13 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel conducted at least 45 ground operations and 10 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, leaving at least 51 militants dead.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in its latest operational update said the operations were conducted in various provinces of the country with an aim to suppress the growing insurgency of the anti-government armed militant groups.

MoD further added that out of the militants killed during the period, at least 26 of them were killed in Posht-e-Rod district of Farah, 24 of them were wounded, and a vehicle along with a motorcycle were destroyed.

In another operation conducted in Band-e-Taimor area of Maiwand district of Kandahar province, at least 18 militants were killed and 18 improvised explosive devices were discovered and destroyed.

The Afghan forces also conducted an operation in Qarabagh, Andar, and Geru districts in southeastern Ghazni province, leaving at least 2 militants dead and 5 others wounded.

At least two militants were killed and another one was wounded during the other operations conducted in Alisheng district of Laghman province, while in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, at least one insurgent was killed and two others were wounded.

The Afghan forces also killed two insurgents during an operation conducted in Bala Morghab district of Badghis province.

Providing an overall summary of the operations conducted in the past 24 hours, MoD said a total of 20 clearance, 22 special commandos operations, and 10 airstrikes were carried out.

