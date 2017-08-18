Afghan forces conducted 41 airstrikes, 33 ground operations, killing 86 insurgents: MoD

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 18 2017, 3:22 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted at least 41 airstrikes and 33 ground operations against the insurgents leaving at least 86 of them dead, including militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in its latest operational update said the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in various parts of the country.

MoD further added that the 41 sorties by the Afghan Air Force were conducted in support of the ground forces who conducted 13 special operations involving Afghan commandos and 3 night raids.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the militants suffered the most casualties in southeastern Paktika province where 56 militants belonging to Haqqani terrorist network were killed in Gomal district during the air and ground operations.

The ministry further added that five ISIS militants were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar and 3 militants including one of their commanders were killed in Kunar district.

MoD also added that 21 militants were killed in various operations conducted in Jani Khel and Zazai Aryoub districts while the remaining militants were killed in other provinces including Logar, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Badghis, Faryab, Baghlan, Sar-e-Pul and Helmand provinces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

