Afghan forces clear strategic Pacher Agam district of ISIS militants

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 5:46 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) cleared the strategic Pacher Agam district of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said at least 17 loyalists of the terror group were killed or wounded during the latest counter-terrorism operations.

The statement further added that the dead bodies of numerous ISIS militants were left in the area and several weapons and ammunition belonging to the terror group were confiscated.

At 13 ISIS militants were killed and 4 other were wounded during the operations, the statement said, adding that 6 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were also discovered seized by the Afghan forces.

The statement also added that the Afghan forces rescued at least two civilians who were kept as hostage by the loyalists of the terror group.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The ISIS loyalists have been attempting to gain foothold in the strategic Pacher Agam district in a bid to expand their presence and operations in this province.

The deputy house speaker of the Afghan parliament Zahir Qadir earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate in Afghanistan and are busy expanding their presence in some of the difficult terrains of the country.

