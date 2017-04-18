Afghan forces arrest Taliban’s military commission chief for Baghlan

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 18 2017, 12:50 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel arrested a top leader of the Taliban group in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) acting spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that the group’s military commission chief for Baghlan was arrested during a special military operation.

He said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Mawlavi Abdul Hai Haqyar.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

This comes as a top Taliban leader who was actively in charge of leading the group’s insurgency in northern Baghlan province was killed during clashes with the Afghan security forces last year.

The death of commander Uzbek followed after the group launched major attacks on Afghan security forces in this province and other key northern provinces since the start of last year.

Taliban launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city earlier last year year with an aim to recapture the control of the city but the attack was repulsed by the Afghan forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS