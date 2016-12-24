Afghan forces arrest suicide bomber trained in South Waziristan

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 11:06 am

The Afghan security forces arrested a suicide bomber before he manage to carry out an attack on a government compound in Sharan district, located in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Abdul Bari son of Akhtar Gul was arrested with the support of the police forces before he attack the district administrative compound or the security commandment.

NDS in a statement said Bari was appointed by Taliban group leader Malangiar for the attack.

The statement further added that Bari has confessed he was received two months of training in Wana of South Waziristan.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to Haqqani terrorist network are operating in some districts of southeastern Paktika province.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Afghan militant groups to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of both the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS